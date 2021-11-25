Tesla has announced an optional track-ready package for the Model S Plaid that costs almost 15% of the high-performance electric sedan's starting MSRP.

We’re talking about the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit that will become available by mid-2022 for a whopping $20,000. Tesla says the kit is a complete hardware package “designed for the ultimate track experience” to deliver “maximum, repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving.”

The kit include all-new carbon-silicon carbide rotors that are said to provide maximum high-temperature durability and heat management, one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads, and high-temperature brake fluid.

If you’re interested, you should know the package is only compatible with Model S Plaid vehicles equipped with 21-inch Arachnid wheels.

The Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit will be a welcome addition for owners looking to take their Model S Plaid to track days—if not a must-have given the fading experienced by the stock brakes during intense performance driving.

Furthermore, this optional package is expected to be the first of several new performance features and accessories Tesla is readying for the Model S Plaid. The EV maker has been expected to release a track package for its flagship model for a while now, with some of the features being spotted on prototypes tested on the Nürburgring Nordschleife over the past couple of years.

Until Tesla drops some more track upgrades, check out the full list of components for the Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit below.

Tesla Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit:

2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors

2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors

2x 6-piston one-piece, forged front calipers

2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers

2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes

4x high-performance front brake pads

4x high-performance rear brake pads

1x bottle of high-temperature brake fluid