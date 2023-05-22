The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB is probably one of the most interesting all-electric crossovers/SUVs in the premium segment, especially for those who are looking for something roomy and practical. Today, we will take a look at the prices and basic specs of this model, which arrived in the United States in 2022.

In the 2023 model year, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is available in three versions - the all-new, front-wheel drive EQB 250+ and the two all-wheel-drive versions, known from the 2022 model year (EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic).

The entry-level version of the car starts at an MSRP of $52,750 (plus a $1,150 destination charge). Because there is no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for imported models, the effective cost is $53,900.

The AWD models, are slightly more expensive than a year ago (by about $2,400-$2,500, and the DST increased by $100 to $1,150), and are offered at $56,900 (EQB 300 4Matic) and $60,550 (EQB 350 4Matic). Overall, the price level is a few thousand higher than in the case of the Audi Q4 e-tron.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Mercedes EQB 250+ 18-inch $52,750 +$1,150 N/A $53,900 2023 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-inch $56,900 +$1,150 N/A $58,050 2023 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-inch $60,550 +$1,150 N/A $61,700

We guess that the Mercedes-Benz EQB has the potential to sell relatively well, especially because besides the standard five-seat version, there is an option ($1,250) for a three-row, seven-seat version. In Q1 2023, the German manufacturer sold in the US 1,537 units.

Basic specs

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB in the US is equipped with a 70.5-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and, according to the manufacturer, is expected to offer a driving range of 221-245 miles, depending on the version.

The entry-level EQB 250+ (FWD) has the longest range of 245 miles (394 km), compared to 232 miles in the case of the EQB 300 4Matic and 221 miles in the case of the EQB 350 4Matic. However, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive versions are noticeably quicker.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Mercedes EQB 250+ 18-inch FWD 70.5 245 mi*

(394 km) 8.0 2023 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-inch AWD 70.5 232 mi*

(373 km) 7.0 2023 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-inch AWD 70.5 221 mi*

(356 km) 6.0

* expected values

Speaking of range, it's worth noting that the 2023 model year is not yet listed on the EPA's website.

Interestingly, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB (AWD)'s EPA Combined range is 243 miles and 227 miles (this particular result was also "voluntarily lowered from 234 miles," the document says).

We are very curious whether the 2023 rating will be different than 2022. A year ago, Mercedes-Benz said that the usable battery capacity is 66.5 kilowatt-hours, while now it is saying that the battery capacity is 70.5 kilowatt-hours, without elaborating about the usable content.

In terms of energy consumption, including charging losses, the 2022 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic was rated at 101 MPGe: 334 watt-hours per mile (207 Wh/km).

It's a slightly better result than 93 MPGe and 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) for the 2023 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19-inch).

2022 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-inch

2022 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 243 miles (391 km)

248 miles (399 km)

236 miles (379.7 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2022 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-inch

2022 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 miles (365 km)

232.1 miles (373.4 km)

220.8 miles (355.3 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 234 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

Charging

Mercedes-Benz's website indicates that all of the 2023 EQB versions are equipped with an 11-kW onboard charger, although at the same time, there is info about 240V and 32A, indicating a 7.7-kW charger. There might be a mistake (11-kW, three-phase, are usually used in Europe). Anyway, the EQB is promised to recharge the battery from 10 to 100 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) in 7.75 hours.

Regarding DC fast charging, 10-80 percent SOC recharge is possible in 32 minutes at up to 100 kilowatts of power.