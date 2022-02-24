The boxy Mercedes-Benz EQB turns out to be one of the best all-electric models in terms of utility, as it not only has three rows and 7 seats, but also high storage capacity.

As we can see in Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test, there is no frunk (front trunk), as the EQB is still sharing its platform with conventional models. Also, the trunk offers only a little bit of capacity with the third row of seats up.

However, once the third row is folded, the Mercedes-Benz EQB can take up to 12 boxes, which is one of the best results ever. For reference, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can take 11, while the Skoda Enyaq iV holds 10.

After folding the second row of seats, the number of boxes can more than double to 25 boxes, which is on par with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Skoda Enyaq iV, but slightly behind the Tesla Model Y.

Anyway, the Mercedes-Benz EQB appears to be a very practical premium model, which also has a solid 200+ miles of range at 90 km/h (56 mph) in cold weather (around 0°C).

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats) for selected cars: