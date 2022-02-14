The BMW iX xDrive50 is the latest model tested in Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test, which measures cargo potential.

The iX has no frunk (front trunk) - you actually can't even open the hood, as it's not intended by the manufacturer. There is only a separate, small opening for the windshield wiper fluid.

According to the data, less than a third of the tested cars have a frunk, and less than half of those which have a frunk can actually take at least one box inside.

In the case of the trunk, the iX was able to take 8 boxes. It's more than average, but a bit disappointing, considering the size of the car. For reference, the Volkswagen ID.4 was able to take 9, Skoda Enyaq iV 10, Hyundai Ioniq 5 11 boxes.

After folding the rear seats, up to 25 boxes can be put inside, which is one of the best results, matching all of the cars mentioned above.

external_image

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats) for selected cars:

  • Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)
  • 2021 NIO ES8 16/32
  • Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28
  • Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25
  • Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25
  • Volkswagen ID.4 9/25
  • 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 8/25
  • Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)
  • Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24
  • BMW iX3 9/24
  • Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS 8/24
  • Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23
  • Audi e-tron 8+0/23
  • Kia EV6 8+0/23
  • Kia e-Soul 7/23
  • Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23
  • Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23
  • Kia e-Niro 8/22
  • Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22

