The BMW iX xDrive50 is the latest model tested in Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana box test, which measures cargo potential.

The iX has no frunk (front trunk) - you actually can't even open the hood, as it's not intended by the manufacturer. There is only a separate, small opening for the windshield wiper fluid.

According to the data, less than a third of the tested cars have a frunk, and less than half of those which have a frunk can actually take at least one box inside.

In the case of the trunk, the iX was able to take 8 boxes. It's more than average, but a bit disappointing, considering the size of the car. For reference, the Volkswagen ID.4 was able to take 9, Skoda Enyaq iV 10, Hyundai Ioniq 5 11 boxes.

After folding the rear seats, up to 25 boxes can be put inside, which is one of the best results, matching all of the cars mentioned above.

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats) for selected cars: