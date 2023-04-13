Mercedes-Benz reports 61,531 car sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2023, which is 1.2 percent less than a year ago. When including commercial vans, then the total is 75,701 (down 0.3% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz all-electric car sales more than tripled and reached a new all-time record of 7,341 (up 251 percent year-over-year). That's 11.9 percent of the total passenger car sales.

That's a pretty strong result, even when compared to local mainstream brands (Ford sold 10,866 units in Q1).

The German manufacturer clearly benefits from the expansion of the lineup, which currently consists of four models (EQB, EQE Sedan, EQS Sedan and EQS SUV). In the near future, it will be joined by two more (EQE SUV and Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV).

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA said:

"Strong demand and customer desire for our newly introduced EQ models as well as Top-End vehicles combined to propel our results in the first quarter. We expect to further strengthen our position in the luxury SUV segment with the all-new EQE SUV, our second fully-electric SUV built in Alabama, and the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV."

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales last quarter:

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the US - Q1 2023

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold 12,423 electric cars in the US, which was some 4.3 percent of the total volume (cars).

Mercedes-Benz EQ sales in 2022:

Mercedes-Benz EQB - 1,672 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQE - 384 (new)

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 10,090 (up 2,177%)

compared to 15,927 S-Class (ICE)

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV - 277 (new)

Total EQ: 12,423 (up 2,704%) and 4.3% share (cars)

This year, Mercedes-Benz should easily exceed 20,000 sales all-electric car sales, and very likely exceed 30,000.

For reference, in Q1 2023 BMW sold 6,588 electric cars, while Audi sold 4,438 units.