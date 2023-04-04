In March, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by 7.9 percent year-over-year to 171,944, while in Q1 sales amounted to 475,906 (10 percent more than a year ago).

Results in March and year-to-date:

Ford sales: 164,977 (up 8.7%) and 456,972 (up 10.7%)

Lincoln sales: 6,967 (down 6.9%) and 18,934 (down 1.1%)

Total sales: 171,944 (up 7.9%) and 475,906 (up 10.1%)

In the case of all-electric vehicles, there are mixed results because March was weaker than a year ago, while the first quarter ended with substantial growth.

Let's start with March. Last month, sales of Ford battery electric vehicles (BEV) amounted to 2,096, which is 31 less than a year ago and 1.3 percent of the brand's total volume. It was the slowest month since January 2021.

Ford explains that the Mustang Mach-E model noted a decline in sales, because production at the plant was paused to handle upgrades (and produce more later - 210,000 units per year, by the end of 2023). Production amounted to just 360 units in the first two months of the year, but in March it returned to the normal volume of over 7,000.

Meanwhile, the Ford F-150 Lightning was affected by a production shutdown for a few weeks, which was related to the battery recall. Production resumed on March 13 and is expected to reach 150,000 units annually by the end of 2023.

As we understand, as of April, the volume should gradually increase. This also concerns the Ford E-Transit, as the Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant will get more manpower to increase Transit and E-Transit production.

Overall, things should improve as soon as April. Here are detailed results for all three vehicles: the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and Ford E-Transit commercial van.

Ford BEV sales in the US - March 2023

Despite the weaker March, the first quarter brought a decent result. Sales amounted to 10,866, which is 41 percent more than a year ago and 2.4 percent of the brand's total volume.

BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 5,407 (down 20%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 4,291 (up 1,589%)

Ford E-Transit: 1,168 (up 63%)

Total: 10,866 (up 41%) and 2.4% share

For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units and 3.5 percent of Ford's total volume (excluding the Lincoln brand).

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 691 units in March (compared to a very small number a year ago).

This lower volume is directly related to the battery recall and plant shutdown. Since production resumed on March 13, it's expected that soon we will see a gradual increase to a few thousand and later more than 10,000 units per year (considering that the annual rate is promised to reach 150,000).

In Q1 sales amounted to 4,291 (up 1,589% year-over-year), while cumulatively the company delivered more than 20,000 units. That's a very small fraction of initial reservations/pre-orders.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

In the case of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, sales decreased in March to 998 (down 58 percent year-over-year), which is the lowest level since January 2021.

According to Ford, this is a temporary issue, related to downtime at the plant for changes to increase production. Interestingly, Ford reports that there were about 4,600 units in "gross stock."

In Q1, the company sold over 5,400 units (down 20 percent year-over-year). Sales of the Ford Mustang Mach-E are expected to increase significantly later this year.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

As we can see below, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico returned to a typical level in March: 7,381. In the first two months of the year, only 360 units were produced.

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

For reference, in 2022, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 77,959. In November 2022, Ford celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E.

The company intends to increase the production rate to 210,000 units annually (for global markets) by the end of 2023.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in March amounted to 407 units (down 23 percent year-over-year). In Q1, Ford sold 1,168 units (up 63 percent year-over-year).

Ford promises an increase of E-Transit production at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, so there is a chance that sales will increase to 1,000+ units a month.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.