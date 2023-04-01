Ford is reopening order banks for the next wave of reservation holders of the Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup, but the prices increased.

The company said that the prices of the Lariat Standard Range and Platinum versions were adjusted upward (by respectively $1,500 and $1,200) "in response to current material costs, market factors, and supply chain constraints." Meanwhile, prices for the Lariat Extended Range version and two XLT versions (SR and ER) remain the same.

The biggest issue is that the entry-level Pro version is now $4,000 more expensive and available only for fleets, as the 2023 model year's batch envisioned for retail customers was sold out already. It's worth noting that the next wave of commercial order banks (Pro version) is opening in mid-April.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning MSRP price changes, compared to the previous report:

Pro SR 18-inch: $59,974 (up $4,000 or 7.1% from $55,974)

XLT SR 18-inch: no change

XLT ER 20-inch: no change

Lariat SR 20-inch: $75,974 (up $1,500 or 2.0% from $74,474)

Lariat ER 20-inch: no change

Platinum ER 22-inch: $98,074 (up $1,200 or 1.2% from $96,874)

Ford does not list the Pro version with the Extended Range battery (it was shortly available for fleet customers initially). If it was available, then we would have to add some $10,000 on top of the SR version.

Updated 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning prices:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-inch $59,974 +$1,895 $7,500 $54,369 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro ER (fleets) 18-inch 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-inch $63,474 +$1,895 $7,500 $57,869 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20-inch $80,974 +$1,895 N/A $82,869 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20-inch $75,974 +$1,895 $7,500 $70,369 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-inch $85,974 +$1,895 N/A $87,869 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-inch $98,074 +$1,895 N/A $99,969

The latest price increase is not the first one, and as we can see below, the entry-level Ford F-150 Lightning is currently about 50 percent more expensive than initially (roughly $60,000 versus roughly $40,000).

Some versions (MSRP above $80,000) are also not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit anymore.

Those significant price changes reflect not only higher costs but also the disproportion between high demand and constrained supply.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18" $39,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $34,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro ER (fleets) 18" $49,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $44,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18" $52,974 +$1,695 $7,500 $47,169 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT ER 20" $72,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $66,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR 20" $67,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $61,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20" $77,474 +$1,695 $7,500 $71,669 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22" $90,874 +$1,695 $7,500 $85,069

The Ford F-150 Lightning recently returned to series production, after several weeks of a shutdown at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, due to battery cell issues.

Ford says that the production rate will gradually increase, towards 150,000 units per year by the Fall.

According to the latest update from the manufacturer, retail ordering will be opened for the first time in late Spring.