During the first quarter of 2023, Audi sold in the United States 52,763 cars (up 49 percent year-over-year from a relatively low base).

Out of that, 4,438 cars happen to be all-electric. That's a 36 percent increase year-over-year and 8.4 percent of the total volume.

That's not bad, considering that the lineup of imported BEVs is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Currently, the Q4 e-tron model is the top-selling BEV from Audi, but things might be different once the new Q8 e-tron/Q8 Sportback e-tron arrive this Summer, replacing the old e-tron/e-tron Sportback.

Audi BEV sales by model in Q1 2023:

Audi e-tron sales in the US - Q1 2023

We guess that there is a chance to achieve 20,000+ sales in 2023. For reference, in 2022, Audi sold over 16,000 all-electric cars, which was the best result ever.

Audi BEV sales in 2022:

e-tron SUV - 7,503 (up 1%)

e-tron Sportback - 2,894 (up 28%)

e-tron GT - 2,275 (up 86%)

Q4 e-tron SUV - 2,955

Q4 Sportback e-tron - 576

Total - 16,217 (up 48%) and 8.7% share of the total volume

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi says that starting in 2026, all new models launched will be electric. Until then, the brand should gradually become more and more electrified (which might require local production).

The main issue for Audi in the short term is the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which puts the cars in a disadvantageous position. The least expensive model starts at over $50,000.

2023 model year Audi electric car prices: