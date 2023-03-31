Audi has announced US pricing for the 2024 Q8 e-tron and 2024 Q8 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs, the facelifted and renamed variants of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback.

Unveiled in Europe in November 2022, the new Q8 e-tron models bring styling and aerodynamic upgrades, increased driving range and efficiency, and improved driving dynamics compared to their predecessors.

You can read all about these upgrades in our original article covering the Q8 e-tron's unveiling; we'll focus on US pricing and equipment in this story.

Audi will only offer one configuration for each model, the 2024 Q8 e-tron quattro and 2024 Q8 Sportback S line e-tron quattro. Prices start from $75,495 for the former and $78,895 for the latter, including a $1,095 destination charge.

Interestingly, the prices are below the $80,000 MSRP limit imposed for electric SUVs to be eligible for up to $7,500 in US federal tax credits, but the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron do not qualify for the subsidies because they are made in Brussels, Belgium.

However, things may change and the Q8 e-tron models may become eligible for half the maximum incentive if the United States and the European Union agree to a battery minerals trade deal that's currently under discussion. In any case, Audi seems to have done its homework and priced the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron accordingly.

As with the 2023 e-tron and e-tron Sportback, Audi is only offering the biggest battery for the Q8 e-tron lineup in the United States, with a capacity of 106 kilowatt-hours (114 kWh gross). The pack has 23-percent greater net capacity than the one in the previous e-tron as well as 93 percent usable capacity compared to 91 percent, thanks to adjustments to the battery management system.

As a result, the 2024 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron with Ultra package is expected to deliver an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles, 30 percent more than the 2023 e-tron Sportback.

In addition, the maximum DC fast charging power has also increased from 150 kilowatts to 170 kW thanks to advancements in cell technology and cell chemistry, with recharging from 10 to 80 percent capacity taking about 31 minutes.

The Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is also delivers quicker acceleration with sprints to 60 mph in as little as 5.3 seconds for the Q8 Sportback e-tron with ultra package.

When it comes to standard features, both models offer generous equipment. Highlights include adaptive air suspension, Plug & Charge function, four-zone automatic climate control with a heat pump and comfort pre-conditioning, glass panoramic roof with power opening and closing segments, as well as the MMI touch response operating system.

The latter features two large high-resolution displays – an upper 10.1-inch and lower 8.6-inch display with haptic touch technology. The Audi virtual cockpit with full HD resolution display also comes standard.

In addition, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron benefits from two years of complimentary DC fast charging via the Electrify America network. The 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron will arrive in US showrooms this summer and will be followed by the SQ8 e-tron later this year.