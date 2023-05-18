Tesla just recently brought Track Mode to the Tesla Model Y. Now, CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Model X Plaid will also be getting the feature. He made the confirmation in public, at the recent 2023 Tesla Annual Shareholder Meeting.

When Tesla's Track Mode feature first appeared to market, it was actually for the Tesla Model 3 Performance. While the Model 3 has never been as quick as the much more expensive, flagship Model S, it's smaller, lighter, and more agile, making it arguably more of a sports sedan than the more family-friendly Model S.

That said, Tesla eventually added Track Mode to the Model S Plaid, an EV it says can rocket from zero to 60 mph in as little as 1.99 seconds. However, the track-based feature was publicized more when it came to getting the Model S to set records at iconic tracks like the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Buttonwillow, and Laguna Seca.

While the Model X Plaid isn't quite as quick as the Model S Plaid, which is to be expected of an SUV, it's incredibly quick for what it is. In fact, it's the quickest-accelerating passenger SUV to date, pulling off a zero-to-60 mph sprint in as little as 2.5 seconds. Keep in mind that this includes the US-spec one-foot rollout and requires absolutely pristine conditions, but it's notably quicker than anything else comparable on the market, regardless.

Track Mode will come as a free over-the-air software update and allow owners of the premium Tesla family hauler to hit the track and corner more like a sports car. When asked at the recent meeting whether the Model X will ever get the feature, Musk answered:

“Yeah, we could probably add that, sure. No problem.”

The CEO didn't provide a timeline for when the feature may become available, and it's not as simple as just taking the feature that's already available for Tesla's other vehicles and pushing it out to the Model X Plaid. Instead, Tesla actually has to independently develop it for each vehicle in its lineup. The Model Y has been on the market since early 2020 and just got Track Mode in December 2022 even though it shares a platform with the Model 3.