The Tesla Model Y in Performance guise is getting the much-awaited Track Mode, two years after its introduction, and many promises later.

The track-focused mode is available now via Tesla’s latest over-the-air holiday software update, which also includes other feature improvements and changes, such as Apple Music integration, Steam integration on Model S&X vehicles, and new, longer custom light shows that can be scheduled up to ten minutes in advance.

The Track Mode, which was previously available only for the Model S Plaid and Model 3 Performance, allows the driver to make up to 20 driving profiles, each with its custom settings for handling, stability assist, regenerative braking, compressor overclocking, and post-drive cooling.

Additionally, Track Mode can record laps via the car’s onboard cameras and collects a host of data for analysis, like acceleration, braking, tires, and GPS-based timing.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that the Model Y isn’t exactly a track weapon, with its sedan sibling – the Model 3 – being a better choice for the twisties, as it has a lower center of gravity and better aerodynamics. But you never know, maybe the Model Y is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and the next thing you know, it will become a regular on track days.

The full release notes are below:

Track Mode has been improved to make it easier to monitor the status of your car, create custom track mode settings profiles and record your track day data. Monitor the status of your car motors, battery, brakes, and tires, allowing you to adjust your driving in real-time. G-meter, a real-time accelerometer, can now be viewed in the Cards area of the touchscreen. The map now displays a Lap Timer. Follow the onscreen instructions to place a start/finish pin on the map. At the completion of each lap, the Lap Timer displays the duration of the lap. It also displays the times associated with the previous and best laps in the driving session. Track Mode allows you to save up to 20 Track Mode profiles to suit your preferences or driving scenario, or customize for a specific track. A new settings profile can be created by tapping Track Mode Settings > Add New Settings, entering a name for the settings profile, then adjusting settings including Handling Balance, Stability Assist, Regenerative Braking, Post-Drive Cooling, and Compressor Overclock. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information regarding each setting. You can now save a video and data of the Track Mode driving session to a plugged-in USB flash drive which must contain a folder named “TeslaTrackMode” (without the quotation marks). When “Save Dashcam for Laps” is enabled, Track Mode stores a video of each lap in a driving session when using the Lap Timer. Track Mode also stores the car status and telemetry data including details about the vehicle’s position, speed, acceleration, and use of accelerator which is stored as a .CSV file on the USB flash drive.

What’s your take on this: would you take your Tesla Model Y Performance on the track, now that it’s available with Track Mode? Let us know in the comments.