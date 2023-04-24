Much has changed over the years as Tesla has gone from a nearly bankrupt startup to a major force in the automotive industry. The company did what it had to do early on to attract and retain buyers, such as its famed referral program and free unlimited Supercharging for life. However, it seems it's hoping to convince Tesla owners to help it save some cash.

Tesla used to offer free unlimited Supercharging for the life of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. It was a huge draw since there was very little charging infrastructure at the time, and Tesla owners were not only getting into a new and innovative EV, but also securing the opportunity to charge it forever without paying an extra penny.

Electrek points out that there are a couple of hundred thousand Tesla EVs across the globe that still have free Supercharging. Much like Tesla's Full Self-Driving capability package, the special feature stays with the car, not its owner. However, if the car makes its way back to Tesla, it appears the automaker can remove it before selling it again. This isn't currently the case with FSD, but people paid for the safety feature, whereas Tesla gifted the charging miles.

As you can see, Tesla could stand to save plenty of money if owners of those Model S and Model X vehicles signed off on the free unlimited lifetime miles or traded the car in. In order to entice owners to do so, Tesla is offering a new incentive.

Tesla recently offered Model X and S owners an extra $5,000 discount off a new Tesla if they traded in their older car that has unlimited free Supercharging. Fast-forward to the present and the US EV maker is upping the ante with a new owner perk.

For current Model S and Model X owners who trade in a car before the end of the quarter that has free unlimited Supercharging or agree to the removal of the free unlimited Supercharging, Tesla will give them six years of unlimited Supercharging on the new EV, provided they also make the purchase before the end of the quarter. Tesla's new “Ownership Loyalty Benefit" reads as follows, per Electrek:

"Current Tesla Model S or Model X owners with active unlimited free Supercharging are eligible for 6 years of unlimited Supercharging. To qualify, owners must trade in or remove unlimited Supercharging from their vehicle and take delivery of a new Model S or Model X by June 30, 2023."

While it's not 100% clear, it seems like owners can get the new incentive without trading in their older car. However, they would have to agree to have their free unlimited Supercharger miles removed from the older Tesla before they could take advantage of the benefit for the new model.