Just days after the previous price reductions in the United States, applied to the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla decided to take a look into the Model S and Model X.

However, because the Model S/Model X already received $5,000 price cuts earlier this month, now Tesla decided to increase the price by $2,500. It seems like an adjustment... another one after the significant reduction applied across the line in January 2023 (tweaked several times later - here, here, here, here, here and here).

As we can see below, the price of Model S/Model X increased by 2.4-2.9 percent, compared to the previous level. Prices of the Model 3 and Model Y remains the same.

Here are the changes:

Model S Long Range AWD: $87,490 (+$2,500 or +2.9% from $84,990)

Model S Plaid: $107,490 (+$2,500 or +2.4% from $104,990)

Model X Long Range AWD: $97,490 (+$2,500 or +2.6% from $94,990)

Model X Plaid: $107,490 (+$2,500 or +2.4% from $104,990)

Additionally, Tesla announced that the new Model S/Model X cars receive three years of unlimited free Supercharging. That's a quite generous charging package, which might be pretty valuable for those who travel a lot.

Another thing that we can see on the company's website is that the round steering wheel is the default configuration, while the yoke steering is now an option that costs $250.

Below we gathered the prices for all Tesla cars.

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): April 21, 2023

Tesla Model 3:

RWD: $39,990 (no change)

Long Range AWD: not available (expected to be available again in 2023)

Performance: $52,990 (no change)

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $87,490 (+$2,500 or +2.9% from $84,990)

Plaid: $107,490 (+$2,500 or +2.4% from $104,990)

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $97,490 (+$2,500 or +2.6% from $94,990)

Plaid: $107,490 (+$2,500 or +2.4% from $104,990)

Tesla Model Y:

AWD: $46,990 (no change)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range) Long Range AWD: $49,990 (no change)

Performance: $53,990 (no change)

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, aside from the Model 3 RWD version, which is eligible only for $3,750.

2023 Tesla Model S (Ultra Red color) 2023 Tesla Model X (Ultra Red color)

Some interesting input about the recent move comes from Troy Teslike, who suggests that Tesla increased prices to prompt some buyers with existing orders (and locked lower prices) to take delivery.

Why? Because reportedly there were more than 10,000 Model S/Model X in inventory as of the end of Q1.

We are not sure whether we understand it correctly, but once the pool of customers with orders dies out, then prices would go down again, perhaps.

Anyway, we guess that Tesla will continue to change the prices of all its vehicles this year because the situation is quite volatile in general.