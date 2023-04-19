For the second time this month, Tesla applied price reductions on some of its electric cars in the United States, bringing Model 3 and Model Y prices to an even lower level.

According to the company's website, the entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD is now $2,000 less expensive and starts at $39,990 (down 4.8 percent from $41,990), without including the destination charge and order fee. There is no price change for the Performance version, while the Long Range AWD remains unavailable (but expected to be re-introduced later in 2023).

In the case of the Tesla Model Y, all three versions of the car (AWD with 4680-type battery cells, Long Range AWD and Performance) received a $3,000 price reduction. The Model Y AWD now starts at $46,990 (down 6.0 percent from $49,990), without including the destination charge and order fee.

Here are the changes:

Tesla Model 3 RWD: $39,990 (-$2,000 or -4.8% from $41,990)

Tesla Model Y AWD: $46,990 (-$3,000 or -6.0% from $49,990)

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: $49,990 (-$3,000 or -5.7% from $52,990)

Tesla Model Y Performance: $53,990 (-$3,000 or -5.3% from $56,990)

This is the second price reduction this month and one of many applied so far this year. Let's recall that there was a significant reduction applied across the line in January 2023 (and prices were tweaked a few times later - here, here, here, here, and here).

Some analysts question whether Tesla will be able to maintain its relatively high profit margins now. We guess that this might be answered later today, during the Q1 2023 financial report.

Below we gathered the prices for all Tesla cars.

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): April 19, 2023

Tesla Model 3:

RWD: $39,990 (-$2,000 or -4.8% from $41,990)

Long Range AWD: not available (expected to be available again in 2023)

Performance: $52,990 (no change)

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $84,990 (no change)

Plaid: $104,990 (no change)

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $94,990 (no change)

Performance: $104,990 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:

AWD: $46,990 (-$3,000 or -6.0% from $49,990)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range) Long Range AWD: $49,990 (-$3,000 or -5.7% from $52,990)

Performance: $53,990 (-$3,000 or -5.3% from $56,990)

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, aside from the Model 3 RWD version, which is eligible only for $3,750.

Tesla Prices Vs. Federal Tax Credit

It's worth noting that from April 18, the Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP-powered) is eligible only for a $3,750 federal tax credit (because of the new federal guidance on the critical minerals and battery component requirements), compared to $7,500 in the case of other Model 3 and Model Y cars. This means that the Model 3 RWD's effective price remains basically the same as a month ago (the price was reduced by $1,000 and $2,000 this month for a total of $3,000).

However, the Tesla Model Y is now very interesting, because it's eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. This means a starting point of $41,130 (with obligatory costs).

If we would have to guess, we would expect that the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD will be reintroduced soon, because, with the $7,500 federal tax credit, it might be a serious competitor to the RWD version.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $39,990 +$1,640 $3,750 $37,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $41,490 +$1,640 $3,750 $39,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch +$1,640 $7,500 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch +$1,640 $7,500 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $52,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $47,130 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $84,990 +$1,640 N/A $86,630 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $89,490 +$1,640 N/A $91,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $104,990 +$1,640 N/A $106,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $109,490 +$1,640 N/A $111,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $94,990 +$1,640 N/A $96,630 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $100,490 +$1,640 N/A $102,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $104,990 +$1,640 N/A $106,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $110,490 +$1,640 N/A $112,130 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch $46,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,130 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch $48,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $49,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $51,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,130 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $53,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,130

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 60* 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 60* 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 80* 358 mi

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 80* 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 100* 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 100* 348 mi*

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 100* 330 mi*

(531 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 100* 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch AWD 68* 279 mi

(449 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch AWD 68* 269 mi*

(433 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 80* 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 80* 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA range according to Tesla website