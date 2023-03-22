Genesis Motor America announced that the Genesis Electrified GV70 is now available at retailers in the United States.

The third all-electric model in Genesis' lineup entered production in Montgomery, Alabama in February, and initially will be offered in 15 states, where the first units are arriving. Those states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The South Korean manufacturer offers the Genesis Electrified GV70 at an MSRP of $65,850 (plus a $1,125 destination charge), which means $66,975 in total. That's for the entry-level trim level (Advanced AWD) because there is also a more expensive Prestige AWD Package, which starts at $73,775 ($72,650 plus $1,125).

If the Genesis Electrified GV70 is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit (as other locally produced SUVs with prices under $80,000 are), then it will be a very interesting model with an effective starting cost of roughly $60,000. On top of that, Genesis, in partnership with Electrify America, adds three years of complimentary fast charging.

Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America said:

“We are pleased to announce that our first U.S.-assembled model has begun to arrive at retailers in 15 states. The launch of the Electrified GV70 is a significant moment for the brand as we continue to grow our EV lineup for American customers.”

In terms of specs, the Genesis Electrified GV70 is equipped with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain (2x 160 kW for a total of 320 kW / 360 kW in boost mode). Its EPA combined range is 236 miles (380 km). Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC), at an ultra-fast charger, is promised to take just 18 minutes under optimal conditions (an equivalent to more than 60 miles in five minutes, according to the manufacturer).

Genesis says that the Electrified GV70 includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies.