The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is one of the latest all-electric cars available in the United States, which might become also the most popular electric Genesis.
The car recently entered production at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama and is expected to enter the market in the next few months. Local production is crucial for the Genesis Electrified GV70 as it opens the way to the $7,500 federal tax credit (we are waiting for official confirmation about that from the IRS, which lists all eligible models on its website).
In terms of specs, the Genesis Electrified GV70 is an electric version of the GV70, but it utilizes a lot of components from the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform - including a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain (2x 160 kW for a total of 320 kW / 360 kW in boost mode).
The model has not appeared on the EPA website yet, but according to Genesis, its EPA combined range will amount to 236 miles (380 km). That's a result comparable (slightly lower) to the E-GMP-based Genesis GV60.
2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch (expected)
|2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[according to Genesis]
|Combined
City
Highway
|236 miles (380 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km)
98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)
83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi (252 Wh/km)
In terms of energy consumption, Genesis' website says that in the EPA combined test cycle, the Genesis Electrified GV70 requires 91 MPGe: 370 watt-hours per mile (Wh/mi) or 230 Wh/km.
As always, a strong point of the South Korean manufacturer is that its new battery packs are capable of recharging very quickly. According to the specs, fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) might take just 18 minutes.
Prices
The price of the Genesis Electrified GV70 starts at $65,850 before the destination charge, which is unknown at the moment. Assuming $1,125 (the same as in the case of GV70 and GV60), the cost would be $66,975.
However, if we include the $7,500 federal tax credit (if it will be confirmed), then we are talking about an effective starting price of $59,475.
That's very interesting because the Genesis Electrified GV70 would be effectively priced at a similar level as the GV60, which is not eligible for the incentive and starts at $60,415. Sounds like a small internal competition within the brand.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch
|$65,850
|+$1,125*
|$7,500
|$59,475
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|236 mi*
(380 km)
* estimated/unofficial values
2023 Electrified GV70 Pricing & Packaging Summary
Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD
MSRP: $65,850
Standard Features:
- 160 kW Front + 160 kW Rear Electric Motors
- 77.4 kWh Battery
- Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open
- Power Folding ECM Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Aluminum Trim
- Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar
- Driver’s Seat with Power Cushion Extension, Power Bolster, and Ergo Motion
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5” HD Screen
- 8” Digital Cluster + Analog Gauges
- AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Genesis Digital Key
- Wireless Device Charger
- Fingerprint Authentication System
- Genesis Connected Services
- Vehicle-to-Load Charging
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Following Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- High Beam Assist
- Surround View Monitor
- Parking Distance Warning
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Safe Exit Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert
Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD
MSRP: $72,650
(In addition to or in place of Standard Equipment)
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel
- Microfiber Suede Headliner
- 12.3-inch 3D Digital Instrument Cluster
- Head-Up Display
- Lexicon® Premium Audio
- Active Noise Control – Road
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Manual Rear Door Shades