The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is one of the latest all-electric cars available in the United States, which might become also the most popular electric Genesis.

The car recently entered production at Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama and is expected to enter the market in the next few months. Local production is crucial for the Genesis Electrified GV70 as it opens the way to the $7,500 federal tax credit (we are waiting for official confirmation about that from the IRS, which lists all eligible models on its website).

In terms of specs, the Genesis Electrified GV70 is an electric version of the GV70, but it utilizes a lot of components from the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform - including a 77.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain (2x 160 kW for a total of 320 kW / 360 kW in boost mode).

The model has not appeared on the EPA website yet, but according to Genesis, its EPA combined range will amount to 236 miles (380 km). That's a result comparable (slightly lower) to the E-GMP-based Genesis GV60.

In terms of energy consumption, Genesis' website says that in the EPA combined test cycle, the Genesis Electrified GV70 requires 91 MPGe: 370 watt-hours per mile (Wh/mi) or 230 Wh/km.

As always, a strong point of the South Korean manufacturer is that its new battery packs are capable of recharging very quickly. According to the specs, fast charging from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) might take just 18 minutes.

Prices

The price of the Genesis Electrified GV70 starts at $65,850 before the destination charge, which is unknown at the moment. Assuming $1,125 (the same as in the case of GV70 and GV60), the cost would be $66,975.

However, if we include the $7,500 federal tax credit (if it will be confirmed), then we are talking about an effective starting price of $59,475.

That's very interesting because the Genesis Electrified GV70 would be effectively priced at a similar level as the GV60, which is not eligible for the incentive and starts at $60,415. Sounds like a small internal competition within the brand.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch $65,850 +$1,125* $7,500 $59,475

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 236 mi*

(380 km)

* estimated/unofficial values

2023 Electrified GV70 Pricing & Packaging Summary

Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD

MSRP: $65,850

Standard Features:

160 kW Front + 160 kW Rear Electric Motors

77.4 kWh Battery

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

Power Folding ECM Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo

Leather Seating Surfaces

Aluminum Trim

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Driver’s Seat with Power Cushion Extension, Power Bolster, and Ergo Motion

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5” HD Screen

8” Digital Cluster + Analog Gauges

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Genesis Digital Key

Wireless Device Charger

Fingerprint Authentication System

Genesis Connected Services

Vehicle-to-Load Charging

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning

High Beam Assist

Surround View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert

Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD

MSRP: $72,650

