New passenger car registrations in the Netherlands increased in February by 24 percent year-over-year to 28,128.

That's a healthy rebound, but a really fast growth is noted in the plug-in electric segment. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 10,310 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 59 percent more than a year ago and, of course, the best February ever.

Because of that, the plug-in market share expanded to 37 percent, compared to 28 percent a year ago.

The Dutch market is gradually becoming more and more electrified with a growing advantage for all-electric cars (BEVs) over plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs). In February, BEVs noted some 6,400 new registrations (up 67 percent year-over-year), while PHEVs roughly 3,900 units (up 40 percent year-over-year).

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *6,400 (up 67% year-over-year) and 23% share

PHEVs: about *3,900 (up 40% year-over-year) and 14% share

Total: 10,310 (up 59% year-over-year) and 37% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – February 2023

So far this year, roughly 19,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is some 41 percent more than a year ago.

BEVs: about 11,400

PHEVs: about 7,800

Total: about 19,200

For reference, in 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is over 12 percent more than in 2021 (over 95,000) and about 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent in 2021).

Because the latter part of the previous year was significantly affected by the constrained supply of new plug-in cars, we guess that this year we might see a consistent increase in plug-in car sales.

Model rank

February was another month with the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV at the top of the list (both among plug-ins and overall) with a new monthly record of 1,098 units.

Meanwhile, the Volvo XC40 with 683 units (all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions counted together) and the Tesla Model Y with 653 units were competing for second place.

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 1,098 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 683 (499 BEVs and 184 PHEVs) Tesla Model Y - 653 Renault Megane E-Tech - 387 Ford Kuga PHEV - 378 Skoda Enyaq iV - 366 Volkswagen ID.3 - 319 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 258 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 234 Kia EV6 - 229

It's worth noting that the first 58 units of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 just appeared in the stats.

It will be very interesting to see whether the Tesla Model Y or some other all-electric will be able to beat the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 1,894 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) - 1,205 (920 BEVs and 285 PHEVs) Tesla Model Y - 1,145 Renault Megane E-Tech - 623 Skoda Enyaq iV - 512 Peugeot e-208 - 462 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 442 Ford Kuga PHEV - 431 Peugeot e-2008 - 419 Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) - 402 (342 BEVs and 60 PHEVs)

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in January-February were Volvo (11.4% share), Lynk & Co (9.9%), BMW (8.6%), Tesla (6.9%), Mercedes-Benz (6.4%) and Renault (6.4%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are: Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 22.0%, Volkswagen Group (14.7%), Stellantis (10.6%), Hyundai-Kia (10.2%), BMW Group (9.8%) and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (9.1%).