In February, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 2.8 percent year-over-year to 206,210. It was enough to keep the year-to-date result slightly above 2022's level at 385,457 (up 0.2 percent).

The plug-in electric car segment continued to decrease, however, it's all due to the collapse of the plug-in hybrid sales, as all-electric car sales increased.

Last month, 44,391 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 11 percent less than a year ago. In the case of BEVs, 32,475 new registrations translated into a 15 percent increase year-over-year and a solid 15.7 percent market share.

Plug-in hybrids noted 11,916 registrations (down almost 45 percent, after a 53 percent collapse in January), which is 5.8 percent of the total volume. Let's recall that there is no longer a $4,760 (€4,500) incentive for PHEVs.

In the case of battery-electric (BEV) car sales, incentives are still available this year but were reduced (to $4,760/€4,500 for models under $42,300/€40,000, and $3,170/€3,000 for models under $68,750/€65,000).

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

BEVs: 32,475 – up 15% at 15.7% market share

PHEVs: 11,916 – down 45% at 5.8% market share

Total: 44,391 – down 11% at 21.5% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2023

So far this year, more than 71,000 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Germany, which is 20 percent less than a year ago.

Registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 50,611 – up 3% at 13.1% market share

PHEVs: 20,769 – down 49% at 5.4% market share

Total: 71,380 – down 20% at 18.5% market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 832,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, compared to over 681,000 in 2021.

Top brands

February brought very interesting results as Tesla once again was the top brand in terms of plug-in electric car registrations. The company noted 7,711 all-electric registrations, compared to 5,383 Volkswagen BEVs/PHEVs and 5,173 Mercedes-Benz BEV/PHEVs.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 1,000) last month:

Tesla: 7711 - 7711 BEVs

Volkswagen: 5383 - 4440 BEVs and 943 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 5173 - 2470 BEVs and 2703 PHEVs

Audi: 3877 - 2706 BEVs and 1171 PHEVs

BMW: 2709 - 1395 BEVs and 1314 PHEVs

Hyundai: 2391 - 2229 BEVs and 162 PHEVs

Seat: 1902 - 900 BEVs and 1002 PHEVs

Volvo: 1744 - 888 BEVs and 856 PHEVs

Peugeot: 1401 - 913 BEVs and 488 PHEVs

Skoda: 1330 - 799 BEVs and 531 PHEVs

Opel: 1235 - 941 BEVs and 294 PHEVs

Fiat: 1194 - 1194 BEVs and PHEVs

MINI: 1062 - 1045 BEVs and 17 PHEVs

Tesla is also at the top so far this year, although let's remember that in terms of automotive groups, the company is still significantly behind the big OEMs.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000) year-to-date:

Tesla: 11952 - 11952 BEVs

Volkswagen: 9024 - 6972 BEVs and 2052 PHEVs

Mercedes-Benz: 8513 - 4029 BEVs and 4484 PHEVs

Audi: 6723 - 4767 BEVs and 1956 PHEVs

BMW: 4100 - 1961 BEVs and 2139 PHEVs

Hyundai: 3275 - 2993 BEVs and 282 PHEVs

Seat: 3052 - 1181 BEVs and 1871 PHEVs

Volvo: 2482 - 1290 BEVs and 1192 PHEVs

Skoda: 2421 - 1528 BEVs and 893 PHEVs

Top models

In terms of plug-in models, the Tesla Model Y is not only #1 but also one of the best-selling cars in Germany.

With 6,442 registrations in February (up 186 percent year-over-year), the Tesla Model Y already exceeded 10,000 units sold in 2023. No other all-electric model is even close to that level.

Last month, the number of registrations of the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 amounted to 2,099, while the Volkswagen ID.3 to 1,898.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 10,150

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 3,570

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,703

Audi Q8 e-tron - 2,474

For reference, only three Volkswagen models are above the Tesla Model Y (Golf, Tiguan and T-Roc).