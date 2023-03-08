In February, the Norwegian passenger car market noted a 8.7 percent year-over-year decline to 7,439. It reflects the current challenging market situation, but at least it's not as bad as in January when registrations decreased by almost 77 percent.

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales stabilized. According to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV), 6,704 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (down 4 percent year-over-year). That's a bit over 90 percent of the total volume, which means that there is nothing much to complain about.

Moreover, all-electric car registrations actually increased by 0.4 percent year-over-year to 6,183 (83.1 percent of the market), while the drop is related solely to plug-in hybrids. PHEVs continue their free fall for 14 consecutive months.

Stats for the month (only passenger cars):

BEVs: 6,183 (up 0.4%, at 83.1% market share)

PHEVs: 521 (down 39%, at 7.0% market share)

Total: 6,704 (down 4%, at 90.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – February 2023

So far this year, more than 8,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway, which is 43 less than a year ago.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 7,420 (down 42%, at 79.8% market share)

PHEVs: 703 (down 49%, at 7.6% market share)

Total: 8,123 (down 43%, at 87.4% market share)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 153,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Norway (up 0.8 percent year-over-year).

Models

In February, the most registered car (regardless of the powertrain) was the Tesla Model Y with 1,271 units, which allowed it to return to the top, far ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 that was #1 in January. The ID.4 noted 485 units.

An interesting thing is that the Toyota bZ4X was the second-best model last month with 568 units, followed by 535 Volkswagen ID.3.

Another interesting thing is that the all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz was #15 in February with 104 units.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2023 YTD