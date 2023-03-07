BYD does not slow down in 2023 and in February once again significantly increased its plug-in electric car sales, strengthening as the #1 plug-in brand in China and expanding export.

According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 191,664 (the best February ever), which is 119 percent more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports stand for several percent of the total result.

The recent result clearly indicates that the Chinese manufacturer is ready to return above 200,000 units per month.

As always, it's interesting to see that both all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales expand at a very similar year-over-year rate. The PHEV segment remains slightly bigger and quicker though.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 90,639 (up 110% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 101,025 (up 128% year-over-year)

Total: 191,664 (up 119% year-over-year)

Out of the total number, some 15,002 BYD plug-ins were exported (that's a new monthly record for the company). Besides passenger cars, BYD sold 1,991 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 193,655 plug-in vehicles last month.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – February 2023

So far this year, BYD sold more than 341,000 plug-in electric cars, which is 89 percent more than a year ago.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 161,977 (up 81% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 179,851 (up 98% year-over-year)

Total: 341,828 (up 89% year-over-year)



For reference, in 2022, BYD sold more than 1.85 million plug-in electric cars. The cumulative number of BYD plug-in electric cars is now more than 3.7 million units.

We guess that this year will bring a volume way above 2 million units - potentially even close to 3 million units.

Top models

In terms of models, the BYD Song family (BEV + PHEV) remains the most popular in BYD's lineup with 52,400 units in January.

The other high-volume models were the: all-electric BYD Yuan - 33,612 units, BYD Qin family (BEV + PHEV) - 30,540, all-electric BYD Dolphin - 22,861, BYD Han family (BEV + PHEV) - 12,344, BYD Tang family (BEV + PHEV) - 12,029, all-electric BYD Seal - 7,754, plug-in hybrid BYD Frigate 07 - 6,429 and plug-in hybrid BYD Destroyer 05 - 4,970.