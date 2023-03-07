Fisker, the company founded by Henrik Fisker, is on track to offer its smaller and more affordable all-electric Pear crossover at a starting price of $29,900, the company’s chief said during an investor presentation that included new sketches of the model, as well as new details, including as the expected range of the small high-riding EV.

The company previously said that the Pear will have a starting price under $30,000 and now it’s doubling down on this statement, adding that development of the model is progressing well, with the first driveable prototype, which was spotted testing out in the wild on several occasions, being completed ahead of plan in December 2022.

Fisker will reveal the Pear in prototype form at an investor day later this year, but until then, the company published two new photos of the upcoming model, which show the front and rear light signatures, as well as the general shape of the crossover. The front lights feature the signature Fisker dual light bars surrounded by “high tech light graphics,” while the rear lighting is made up of a continuous light strip around the rear window with an integrated high-mounted brake light.

Gallery: Fisker Pear official renderings

2 Photos

The California-based carmaker says the Pear will make use of a “truly revolutionary E/E architecture” that uses fewer central computer units compared to rival models, with Fisker calling the whole system the Blade Computer. This, coupled with an aerodynamic shape that has already been tested in the wind tunnel, should enable a maximum range of “well over 300 miles” for the top version, according to Fisker.

The Pear, which is an acronym for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, will have a length of approximately 177 inches (4.500 millimeters), making it smaller than the Tesla Model Y by about 10 inches (254 millimeters). Reservations (which require a $250 deposit) are open on the company’s website, with Fisker saying that as of February 254, 2023, it has received over 5,600 pre-orders for the Pear.

No date has been given for the investor day event where the Pear will be officially announced, but the company is expected to reveal the Ronin electric sports car and the Ocean-based Alaska pickup alongside its most affordable model.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so scroll over to the comments section below and write down your thoughts.