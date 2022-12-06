The Fisker Ocean just arrived, and now the startup electric automaker is out testing its upcoming 2024 Pear on public roads. According to details from Autocar, the Pear is an electric city car that will sell for less than $30,000 in the States. The quirky electric hatchback will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, which, sadly, isn't available on our shores.

The video footage above was posted by YouTube channel Fiskerati and shared by Autocar. We can only assume we'll be seeing much more of the Pear in the near future since the cat's now out of the bag, so to speak.

The upcoming Pear hot hatch EV is smaller than the current Ocean SUV, though it clearly shares some design language. As startups and legacy automakers break into the segment, they have to decide if they're going big and expensive or smaller and affordable. With more and more people across the globe hoping to own an EV, more affordable options are increasingly welcome, especially if they're roomy and compelling in other ways.

Pear is an acronym for (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution). The hatchback will be manufactured by Foxconn in Ohio at the former GM Lordstown factory. Fisker says the automaker aims to reach an annualized production rate of 250,000 copies by the middle of 2024, though there's a hope to sell millions per year by 2027.

Autocar adds that CEO Henrik Fisker describes the Pear as "funky" since it doesn't really fit into a single segment. He explains:

“I guess you’d call it a crossover but it doesn’t really look like an SUV. It looks like a futuristic little space shuttle – to describe it best.”

The Pear, which will compete with the ID.3 in markets that Volkswagen sells it, is said to have lots of interior space, unique storage solutions, and two battery pack options. The cheaper option is primarily for city driving, though the larger pack should offer over 310 miles of range.