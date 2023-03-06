Goodyear announced a new tire model made specifically for vehicles that are prone to carrying higher loads than regular passenger vehicles, such as buses and trucks.

Called the Goodyear RangeMax RSD EV, the new tire is described as being compatible with EVs and gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles, offering a low rolling resistance that leads to improved efficiency and a longer range.

According to Goodyear, it’s the best tire it makes for regional drives as far as efficiency is concerned and it’s the first regional tire embossed with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation.

Gallery: Goodyear RangeMax RSD EV Regional Fleet Tires

3 Photos

The new tire is available now in size 295/75R22.5 and features the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) and Mud and Snow (M+S) designations, certifying it for good traction in winter driving conditions. Additionally, the American tire company says its new tire model has a premium casing construction, which provides toughness and durability, as well as an enhanced tread pattern designed for high torque applications and an optimized footprint shape for even treadwear.

“The new RangeMax RSD EV strives to live up to its name and deliver the superior range and confidence that comes with ultra-low rolling resistance,” said Tom Lippello, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. “With the continued growth we’re observing in the regional EV segment, changing powertrains and fleets’ cost-savings and sustainability priorities, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles.”

Founded in 1898, Goodyear is one of the biggest tire companies in the world, with around 74,000 employees that work in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the globe. Back in 2018, it introduced the EfficientGrip Performance Tire with Electric Drive Technology, its first EV-ready tire made to handle the instant torque EVs provide, and in 2021 it followed up with the ElectricDrive GT tire designed specifically for electric vehicles. A year later, Goodyear introduced the ElectricDrive all-season tire that boasts a 60,000-mile tread life.