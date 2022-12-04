The Ford F-150 Lightning was one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the last year, and it's fair to say it hasn't disappointed. Reviewers have found plenty to like regarding range, practicality, and tech. However, now that winter is here a lot of potential buyers want to know how it handles the snow.

YouTuber and truck enthusiast Driver Companion recently gave an overview of his Lightning's snow-handling ability. He praised the Lightning's AWD system, mentioning that it can adjust power as needed depending on the situation.

The Lightning's weight distribution is superb, precisely 50:50 thanks to the battery pack. As a result handling is excellent, far superior to a gasoline F-150 according to Driver Companion. The Lightning rarely spins out, with the throttle response somewhat cautious unless you push down hard. That's a good thing when driving in snow and ice, as it means you can stay in control.

One negative is the stock tires, described in the video as "mediocre at best". The host recommends upgrading to an all-season tire.

The Lightning has four modes: Normal, Sport, Off-Road and Tow. When driving in snow at lower speeds, Off-Road mode helps things by adjusting the traction control settings appropriately. The locking differential is also useful when stuck in the snow.

Overall, Driver Companion is very impressed with his F-150 Lightning's snow-handling credentials. Undoubtedly, saying that it betters its ICE equivalent is enough of a statement in itself.