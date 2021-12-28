According to a recent press release from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the tire manufacturer recently released its new ElectricDrive GT tire. Goodyear says this is the first replacement tire it will offer in North America that's specifically produced and tuned for electric vehicles.

The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an all-season tire that's advertised as quiet, long-lasting, and ultra-high performance. Vice President of Product Development of Goodyear Americas David Reese shared:

“Products that anticipate the mobility needs of consumers are central to Goodyear’s focus on innovation excellence. Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance. We’re proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape.”

Goodyear notes that its ElectricDrive GT tires feature a special tread pattern and material compound that help with traction in all seasons, as well as both wet and dry road surfaces. The company's SoundComfort Technology adds a physical sound barrier within the tire to dampen road noise as well.

Goodyear product marketing manager Andrew Lau says he's aware that EV drivers are searching for replacement tires that help with performance while also having long-lasting tread wear. Lau added that Goodyear had such EV owners in mind as it worked to design and produce the specialized tire. He added:

“With the continued growth in the EV segment, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide consumers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles."

For now, the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT will only be made available in size 255/45R19 104W XL, which the company says is "an ideal fit for some of the most popular EV high-performance models." However, Goodyear plans to expand the tire's availability and size options in 2022.