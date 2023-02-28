Buick has unveiled the interior of its first Ultium-based EV, the Electra E5, which goes on sale in China in the first half of this year.

Following the official exterior photos shown in December 2022, the Buick Electra E5 now reveals its tech-heavy interior. Highlights include an Eyemax 30-inch 6K curved OLED display said to reflect 1 billion colors and offer smooth operation, new Virtual Cockpit System, 12.6-inch color head-up display, 121-color surround ambient lighting, and more.

The Electra E5 also runs the latest Buick eConnect connectivity system, which provides customers access to massive multimedia content with built-in apps. The automaker says the electric SUV also offers a more convenient and interactive user experience through upgraded intelligent voice commands, customized configurations and individual recommendations.

Wireless CarPlay and wireless phone charging are standard, as is the iKey digital feature that enables keyless access, welcome animation and remote vehicle diagnostics. Other notable features include the upgraded Buick QuietTuning technology, an advanced Bose audio system, and BioCare intelligent cabin purifying system.

Key to supporting the Electra E5's smart cockpit is the so-called VIP electric architecture, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. The Electra E5 is also available with 5G technology that allows fast data transmission and smooth operation and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates on multiple vehicle modules at the same time.

Gallery: 2023 Buick Electra E5

10 Photos

Buick also notes the Electra E5 provides "segment-leading interior spaciousness" thanks to the Ultium platform and efficient cockpit layout. The long 2,954-millimeter (113.3-inch) wheelbase and 1,030 mm (40.5 in) of legroom in the second row are key measurements, as is the 1,658-liter (58.8 cubic foot) trunk that offers a flexible configuration.

"The interior of the Electra E5 really captures the Buick brand's PURE design philosophy, with clean and sculptural surfacing, excellence in details and seamlessly integrated technology. Buick customers have an appreciation for the brand's sculptural beauty and sophisticated execution. The Electra E5 stays true to what Buick design stands for, representing an exciting evolution in the era of electrification. It will stand out in its segment and resonate strongly with mainstream EV buyers." Matt Noone, executive director of SAIC-GM PATAC Design

When it comes to interior styling, the Buick Electra E5 feels light and futuristic thanks to the floating instrument panel and door details, balance of the materials, sculptural seating and choice of colors.

The freeform screen naturally integrated into the simplified instrument panel brings an elegant touch, while the jewel-like control knob on the center console, backlit door handles, and redesigned steering wheel add to the upscale ambience.