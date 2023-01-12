The second member of Buick's Electra family of EVs has been uncovered in China by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as part of the model's homologation process.

We're referring to the Buick Electra E4, which gets its unofficial reveal less than a month after SAIC-GM officially debuted the larger Buick Electra E5 and weeks after a similar-looking prototype was spotted testing in Michigan.

The Buick Electra E4 will be the brand's second all-electric model available in China based on General Motors' Ultium platform. As you can see from these exterior images posted by a member of the InsideEVs Forum, the Electra E4 adopts the Buick Pure design language first seen on the Buick Electra-X Concept unveiled in June 2022 and then adopted by the Electra E5.

Actually, one could say the Electra E4 is the production version of the Electra-X as it looks very much like it. It features a very similar design for the headlights and taillights, a large trapezoidal grille, a reinterpreted flying wing design, and the brand's new tri-shield logo.

Gallery: 2024 Buick Electra E4 Leaked in China

Seen from the side, the Electra E4 has the same athletic stance as the concept and a clean look with flush door handles. The wheels aren't that big, though, and the side cameras are replaced by conventional side mirrors on the production model.

The Buick Electra E4 is slightly shorter than the Electra E5 at 189.7 inches (4,818 millimeters), but a bit wider at 75.3 in (1,912 mm) and less tall at 62.2 in (1,580 mm). The wheelbase measures 116.3 inches (2,954 mm) – the same as the Electra E5 and Chevrolet Equinox EV.

According to GM Authority, the Buick Electra E4 will feature a base single motor powertrain making 180 kilowatts (241 horsepower), with the motor possibly mounted on the front axle. This base model is said to feature a lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) Ultium battery pack. Buick will also offer the Electra E4 with a more powerful GS variant that will get an additional electric motor for all-wheel-drive capability.

The Buick Electra E4 and E5 are two of five Ultium-based EVs the brand has pledged to launch in China through 2025. The Electra E4 is expected to debut in the world's largest EV market in the second half of the year.

While the Electra E5 is likely to be offered in North America, the Electra E4 might not make it stateside as GM chairman Mark Reuss said in November the E4 would be a China-exclusive model. Here's hoping the automaker will have a change of heart about this.