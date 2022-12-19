Exactly one month after China's Ministry of Industry And Information Technology posted the first photos of the Buick Electra E5 as part of the homologation process, the electric midsize SUV has now gone official.

Buick today announced that it will launch the all-electric Electra E5—the brand's first production vehicle developed on the Ultium platform—on the Chinese market in the first half of 2023. Developed to cater to Chinese consumers, the Electra E5 is described as a "large five-seat midsize electric SUV" by the automaker.

The vehicle has a length of 4,892 mm (192.6 in), width of 1,905 mm (75 in) and height of 1,655 mm (65.1 in), with a wheelbase of 2,954 mm (113.3 in). It's 4.1 inches shorter and 2.3 inches narrower than a Cadillac Lyriq, albeit 1.2 inches taller; the wheelbase is 8.5 inches shorter.

Buick says the Ultium platform allowed designers to balance premium proportions and interior space. While the short front overhang and long hood design underline the Electra E5's premium appearance, the wheelbase of 2,954 mm (113.3 in) is said to provide "very competitive" interior space, although Buick did not communicate interior dimensions.

From a styling perspective, the Electra E5 adopts the new Buick Pure design language first shown on the Electra-X Concept, although it boasts slightly less dramatic and athletic proportions.

Styling highlights include the new face of Buick featuring a reinterpreted flying wing design, the new tri-shield logo, a large trapezoidal grille with a parametric pattern, aviation-inspired headlamps and redesigned dual flying wing DRLs that offer distinct welcome lighting animation.

The sides feature a combination of clean lines and sculptural surfaces on the muscular fenders and lower part of the doors, while the tinted chrome accents provide a sporty touch. At the back, the Buick Electra E5 features slim connected taillights with dynamic wing-shaped LED lighting, a stop light echoing the new brand logo and sporty roof spoiler and bumper.

"The Electra E5 is the first of an all-new portfolio of Buick EVs in China that will set the benchmark across mainstream EV segments. It fully embodies the brand's ongoing transformation through its innovative spirit and adoption of the latest industry innovations, including the Ultium platform, all-new Virtual Cockpit System and enhanced Super Cruise driver assist technology, which customers will appreciate." Cesar Toledo, general director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM

Buick did not reveal powertrain specs, but MIIT revealed a month ago that the Electra E5 has a single motor with a peak output of 180 kilowatts (241 horsepower), powered by a ternary lithium battery with an unspecified capacity supplied by a joint venture between CATL and SAIC. The electric SUV can reach a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph). A dual-motor AWD variant is likely to be added to the lineup later.

The Buick Electra E5 will be made in China by the SAIC-GM joint venture at one of its plants. Given GM's recent Electra E1 through E9 trademark filings with the USPTO, we may see the Electra E5 in the United States as well—especially since the GM brand confirmed earlier this year that its first EV in the US will be an Ultium platform-based electric SUV arriving in 2024.