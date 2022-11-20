Several images of Buick's upcoming electric crossover, the Electra E5, have leaked in China. As is often the case, when yet-to-be-revealed vehicles go for certification in China images of them pop up on the country's Industry And Information Technology website. Back in early 2020 the same thing happened with the Volkswagen ID.4, for example.

According to the published documents, the Buick Electra E5 will have a single-motor powertrain with a 241 hp output. No information on range was given, but we anticipate a figure in the region of 250-300 miles.

The model shown is of course China-spec, built by SAIC-GM. However, prototypes of the Electra E5 have been spotted in Michigan, indicating a US version could also be in the works. Buick previously stated its first US-market EV would arrive in 2024. Starting off with a crossover makes sense, as that's what the majority of the market wants at the moment.

Buick currently offers several electric models in China and is the best-selling GM brand in the country. However, Buick is struggling in North America and has an incredibly dated lineup. Undoubtedly, GM will be looking to revitalize the marque in the US and Canada by launching compelling electric vehicles. To coincide with this goal, Buick aims to be a completely electric brand by 2030.