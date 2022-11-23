General Motors has unveiled a surprise all-electric sedan study in China, the Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept.

A preview of a future Ultium-based electric sedan, the design study made an appearance on November 22 in Shanghai during GM China Tech Day 2022, a special event where the automaker announced plans to launch more than 15 all-electric vehicles by 2025 in the country.

This is actually Chevrolet's first all-electric sedan, albeit in concept form, with GM describing it as a major step forward for the bowtie brand in China.

"The Ultium-empowered Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, which was revealed at Tech Day 2022, represents the brand's significant next step forward toward a greener future. It also previews Chevrolet's new generation of electric intelligent connected vehicles custom developed for the Chinese market."

GM Authority reports the FNR-XE Concept is Chevrolet's first concept vehicle based on Ultium Battery and Ultium Drive propulsion technology that combines General Motors' global resources with its local development capabilities, namely the Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center (PATAC) in Shanghai.

At the same time, the FNR-XE Concept is Chevrolet's first interpretation of an electric four-door sedan, previewing the next evolution of the brand's sedan design language.

Gallery: Chevrolet FNR-XE Electric Sedan Concept

6 Photos

The vehicle boasts an aggressive, wedge-shaped front end with a striking horizontal lighting signature that incorporates a transparent Chevrolet logo. The automaker says the low front end of the FNR-XE Concept pays homage to its muscle car line.

At the front, the sedan also features a sculpted hood, wide faux grille and aggressive bumper, while the profile shows muscular rear haunches, pop-out door handles, slim rearview cameras and aero-style wheels and a heavily inclined C-pillar for a fastback-like look.

Seen from the back, the Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept looks sporty thanks to the sleek bumper integrating a massive diffuser-like element, the air outlets behind the rear wheels and the slim LED light strip spanning the entire width of the car.

No specifications are available yet, but Chinese media speculate the FNR-XE is a compact sedan closely related to the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. Local reports also claim that a production model for the mass segment inspired by this concept will debut in China next year.

At GM China Tech Day 2022, the automaker announced a plan to roll out more than 15 Ultium-based models in China by 2025. The company already started deliveries of the Cadillac Lyriq in September and showed the GMC Hummer EV SUV and Cadillac Celestiq at the China International Import Expo earlier this month. GM also said the first Ultium-based Buick model will debut in China later this year.