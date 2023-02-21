It's no secret that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a success, having racked up more than 26,600 orders from the start of production in June 2022 through the end of last year.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' plant in Hanover, Germany managed to build 10,800 units by the end of 2022, some 6,000 of which were delivered to customers.

But the ID. Buzz's success so far translates into long delivery times of up to 18 months. Customers placing an order now for a fully specced ID. Buzz are being quoted delivery estimates of mid-2024, but Volkswagen told Autocar there are ways to shorten the delivery time.

The automaker said customers can jump the line if they change some of the options they've selected, with certain changes cutting wait times by up to 11 months. For example, customers who choose a single-tone paint over the most expensive two-tone alternatives can take delivery of their ID. Buzz in just seven months.

In addition, by removing certain options – such as the Infotainment Package Plus for which production is slowed by the semiconductor shortage – customers can also speed up the building process.

What do customers think about having to make changes to their orders in order to take delivery sooner? "Some are happy to wait, some are keen to change," a Volkswagen brand spokesperson told Autocar.

The representative also spoke about the backlog, noting that the automaker is continuing to work intensively with factory employees to improve supply and is hoping "to see some improvements as the year progresses."

It will be interesting to see if Volkswagen manages to reduce the production backlog before the ID. Buzz GTX performance version and the long-wheelbase model arrive later this year in Europe. The long-wheelbase version will eventually make it stateside in 2024, when a California camper van variant is also expected to arrive in Europe.

The ID. Buzz GTX will reportedly feature a dual motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 250 kilowatts (335 horsepower), making it the most powerful model yet in the ID. family. The GTX will also feature a dedicated interior, new exterior colors and additional features.