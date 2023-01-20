Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz all-electric people carrier is a modern reinterpretation of the classic VW van, so it was just a matter of time until tuners around the world had a go at modifying it.

And although this isn’t the first time a company showed a body kit design for the ID. Buzz, Prior Design’s concepts are among the better ones out there, with their subtle additions and matching white Rotiform wheels.

The van’s shape is effectively like a box on wheels, so customization options are limited, but even so, the German firm lowered the suspension, added thin brackets to the extremities of the front grille, and mounted a subtle front bumper spoiler and a pair of side sills.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz Concepts By Prior Design

7 Photos

At the back, Prior Design came up with a sporty diffuser that mimics the full-width tail lights' style, as well as an extended roof spoiler that ties everything together as if it was offered by the VW’s factory as an optional pack.

The ID. Buzz is already in production in Europe, and some other companies tried their hands at modifying it, as well: Zyrus Engineering from Norway came up with a carbon fiber aero kit concept, while a company called Alpin Camper converted an ID. Buzz into an all-electric camper with a pop-up roof tent and a custom interior. Even Volkswagen showcased a paramedic version of the ID. Buzz stuffed full of emergency equipment.

VW’s electric van scored an impressive five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP’s testing and is expected to arrive in the United States sometime in 2024, with the possibility of it being manufactured at the German brand’s factory in Chattanooga.

Currently, there are two versions of the ID. Buzz available in Germany: the cargo variant which starts at 54,430 Euros ($59,000 at current exchange rates) and the passenger version which has a starting price of 64,581 Euros (around $70,000). Both come with a 150-kilowatt motor and a 77-kilowatt-hour battery that offers an estimated combined range of 260 miles (418 kilometers) in the passenger ID. Buzz and 263 miles (423 kilometers) in the cargo van.