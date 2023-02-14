Tesla has released a series of short videos on Twitter, offering a more in-depth look at its electric car manufacturing facility in Germany, also known as Giga Berlin.

Most of the videos are shot with FPV drones, which give them a cool, dramatic look, while others have been shot from the ground. Nevertheless, we can see Tesla’s so-called “Godzilla” robot, which is reportedly one of the largest industrial robots in the world, but it’s worth mentioning that not just Tesla has one of these in use, with other carmakers using the Fanuc M-2000iA at their plants, as well.

The American EV maker uses “Godzilla” to lift complete car bodies from the body shop line to the paint shop line.

But the video series starts at the stamping section, where Tesla says it uses 7,300 tons of force to make 13 different body parts, in a line that can make up to 16 parts per minute.

And while the EV marque used to make the rear underbody from around 70 different parts, it now uses a giga press that can stamp a complete piece in a single run. Then, all the pressed parts and chassis castings are welded together by more than 600 robots, before going to the paint shop, which, as Elon Musk previously said, is “the world’s most advanced.”

The video series continues with shots from the paint shop and the General Assembly section, where interior amenities, air conditioning, power electronics, and drive units are installed using more than 20 automated stations. According to Tesla, this is the biggest line it has, with more than 1,000 people working to build the Model Y on any given shift.

At the end of 2022, Tesla’s Berlin Giga factory matched the output of its Texas facility, reaching 3,000 Model Ys built weekly, which corresponds to to roughly 150,000 units annually, with the company aiming to produce 5,000 cars per week in Germany as it ramps-up assembly worldwide.

Take a look at the videos embedded above and let us know what you think in the comments below.