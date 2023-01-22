YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.

The Tesla Model Y is now the best-selling EV in the States, reportedly passing its sedan sibling, the Tesla Model 3, in sales in 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted the Model Y would be the brand's best-selling vehicle, and it seems he was right. This is despite the fact that it was originally supposed to be a brand-new Tesla vehicle on a new platform with new design features, though at its unveiling it was clear it was simply more of an inflated Model 3.

That said, not only is the Model Y a top seller in the US, but it's also breaking records in Europe, where it's competing with high-end German luxury cars on their own turf. In fact, thanks to Tesla's Model Y sales in the US, Europe, and other parts of the world, it has become one of the best-selling cars across the globe.

We've been following Gjeebs' Tesla coverage for some time now, and while there have been plenty of informative videos with unique topics, we tend to favor these long-term ownership reviews the most. If you're in the market for a car, there's arguably no better way to learn all about what to expect than to take a look at numerous videos put together by actual owners. Unless you can borrow the cars you're interested in and try them each out for a time, videos like the above may be the closest you can get.

People are flocking to buy Tesla's EVs right now due to the massive (and seemingly temporary) price cuts. The Model Y's starting price went from a pricey $65,990 to a very reasonable $52,990 overnight. If you factor in the revamped $7,500 US federal EV tax credit, you may now be able to get a Model Y at a discount of over $20,000.

Tesla isn't likely to keep prices this low for very long due to huge demand and a lack of inventory. Moreover, the tax credit rules stand to change in March 2023, when the US Treasury issues the final guidelines pertaining to batteries and battery materials sourcing.

If you're considering a Tesla, now may be a better time than any to do your homework and decide if it's time to pull the trigger, or if you're going to move on and consider a rival's model. Hopefully, Gjeebs' ownership video, along with several other related articles on our site, will help make your decision easier.

Do you own a Model Y or any Tesla EV? If not, are you considering buying one soon due to the huge price cuts and the revamped tax credit? Is the Model Y your top choice? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.