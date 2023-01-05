YouTuber Matt Danadel published a video on his channel right on Christmas day 2022, in which he explains what he likes and dislikes about his Tesla Model Y Performance after six months of ownership.

The video creator previously owned a Model Y Long Range and says that the first thing that impressed him about the Performance was just how quick and agile it is, with an acceleration that feels “relentless”, adding that he was “blown away by the difference.”

This makes perfect sense, seeing how the Model Y Long Range accelerates from zero to sixty in 4.8 seconds, while the more powerful Performance trim gets to sixty in 3.5 seconds. It may not seem like a big difference, but when you’re in the driver’s seat, you’ll definitely notice it.

Handling also gets an upvote from the owner, who says the electric crossover’s low center of gravity gives it a sports car feel, with the suspension offering a smooth and comfortable ride.

One of the best things about the Tesla Model Y Performance is, in this YouTuber’s opinion, the fact that it’s a great daily driver, with a good range, spacious and comfortable interior, and low maintenance costs. Unfortunately, though, he doesn’t provide a cost breakdown as we saw in Two Bit da Vinci’s Model 3 review.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio China)

16 Photos

With this being said, Matt does mention that it hasn’t been a perfect experience, with the rear-view camera malfunctioning just a month after getting the car delivered. It eventually died completely, which led to the Autopilot and cruise control functions becoming unavailable.

He scheduled a service appointment through the Tesla app and the issue was resolved free of charge, but even so, it’s not something you expect with a brand-new car.

Something else that will increase the cost of ownership over time is the Model Y Performance’s staggered wheel setup, which makes it impossible to rotate the tires as you would on a car with the same tire size all around. This means the front and rear tires will wear out at different rates, which ultimately means you’ll need a new set of tires sooner rather than later.

In the end, this owner is impressed with the Tesla Model Y Performance and pleased with its low cost of ownership after six months of owning it.

As always, check out the video embedded at the top of this article and let us know what you think in the comments section below. What costs are you experiencing long term?