The Tesla Model Y has undoubtedly been a resounding success. By far the most dominant electric crossover from a sales perspective, the Model Y is now on track to become the world's best-selling car.

Speaking at Tesla's annual shareholder's meeting, CEO Elon Musk claimed the Model Y will be the world's best-selling vehicle from a revenue perspective this year. Furthermore, Musk stated that the Y will be the world's number one vehicle when it comes to overall sales volume in 2023.

Currently, the Toyota Corolla is the world's highest-selling vehicle. Approximately 1,150,000 were sold last year. For comparison, Tesla as a whole sold 936,222 vehicles in 2021. However, the firm is rapidly increasing sales volume each year and is on track to sell over 1.3 million cars in 2022 - and that's despite ongoing supply chain issues. When such problems are alleviated, and Giga Texas and Giga Austin are running at full capacity, it is quite plausible that the Model Y could become the world's best-selling vehicle by overall volume.

The Model Y's continued sales success is even more remarkable when you consider how expensive it is. Never before has a $70,000 car sold roughly 150,000 units per quarter (Tesla only gives combined Model 3/Y sales figures, so precise Model Y sales are unknown). Moreover, Tesla's decision to exclusively focus Giga Berlin production on the Model Y means European deliveries are being fulfilled at a much faster rate than before.

