As far as production is concerned, Tesla is proving its worth. CEO Elon Musk continues to say that the EV maker's manufacturing efforts will give it an edge over rivals, and it seems he's on to something. Tesla just recently announced that it has produced 3 million EVs since production began in 2008, but that's not even the tip of the iceberg.

Elon Musk actually commented at last evening's annual Tesla stockholder meeting that the company had officially built its 3 millionth car in the last few weeks. As reported by Electrek, Musk went on to say that Tesla made fewer than 10,000 cars just 10 years ago.

It was becoming increasingly clear to many people who follow Tesla that the 3 million EV milestone was coming soon. In July, Tesla reported that its factory in Fremont, California, saw its 2 millionth car come off the assembly line.

Since then, Tesla has been producing many more vehicles at Fremont, along with three other factories in China, Germany, and Texas. Tesla shared the following growth chart, which includes data through Q2 2022.

If producing 3 million electric vehicles since 2008 isn't impressive enough for you, Tesla also reiterated its future production plans at the annual shareholder meeting. By the end of this year, 2022, Tesla is aiming to reach an annual production run rate of 2 million vehicles.

To put this in perspective, Tesla produced over 900,000 EVs in 2021. It still plans to show 50 percent growth for 2022, producing some 1.5 million electric cars. Heading into 2023, Tesla will have the capacity to produce 2 million vehicles per year, and that number will grow as the year moves on. Musk said, according to Teslarati:

“We’re aiming to achieve a 2 million vehicle run-rate by the end of the year… Thanks to the hard work of the Tesla team, we’ve already been able to achieve a 1.5 million unit annualized run rate. And depending on how the rest of this year goes, I think we might get close to, or will get approximately at the 1.5 million mark, and will be exiting the year at a 2 million-unit run-rate."

While it took Tesla from 2008 to 2022 to produce its first 3 million vehicles, it looks like it will produce its second 3 million vehicles in record time. When do you think Tesla will hit 6 million EVs produced? Leave us your guess in the comment section below.