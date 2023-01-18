The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) reports 2,206,400 global vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2022 (up 14 percent year-over-year). However, the year 2022 ended with a 7 percent decrease compared to 2021, at 8,262,800 units.

On the battery electric vehicle (BEV) front, the company managed to improve results, despite supply constraints and temporary production stops.

Volkswagen Group BEV sales - Q4 2022

In Q4, Volkswagen Group all-electric vehicle sales reached a new record of 205,800 units (up 29 percent year-over-year), which is also 9.3 percent of the total volume.

BEV sales increase quite consistently and in 2023 are expected to further accelerate.

In 2022, Volkswagen Group sold a record number of around 572,100 all-electric vehicles around the world (26 percent more than in 2021 - 452,839).

That's about 6.9 percent of all vehicles sold during the period (compared to 5.1 percent in 2021, and 2.5 percent in 2020).

In 2023, the group would like to increase the BEV share to around 11 percent, which probably means 0.9-1 million units.

The medium term goal is around 20 percent share by 2025, and roughly half of the total volume by 2030.

Volkswagen Group BEV sales by markets

Europe remains the largest EV market for the Volkswagen Group, which is also the largest player in the European BEV segment.

According to the company, Volkswagen Group improved its position in the United States to 4th. We don't know the position in China, but it's the group's fastest growing market - at least for BEVs.

Sales in Q1-Q4 2022:

Europe: 352,000 (up 13.4%)

US: 44,200 (up 18.8%)

China: 155,700 (up 68.2%)

Rest of the world: 20,200 (up 59.2%)

Total: 572,100 (up 26.3% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group BEV sales by brands

The Volkswagen brand was responsible for the majority of the all-electric sales (57 percent), with a substantial contribution from Audi (21%) and Skoda (9%):

The only brand within the group that failed to increase BEV sales in 2022 was Porsche.

Sales in Q1-Q4 2022:

Top all-electric models

The group's best selling electric car in 2022 was Volkswagen ID.4 (counted by the manufacturer together with the ID.5 coupe version) at 193,200 units.

If we include also 53,700 Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) and 52,800 Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) it turns out that the MEB-based crossover/SUV was responsible for the majority of BEV sales (almost 300,000 units).

The Volkswagen ID.3 was the second most popular model (76,600). With additional 31,400 Cupra Born, the combined sales of compact hatchbacks were at 108,000.

The top selling BEV models in Q4 2022 (estimated from YTD numbers):

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 70,600

Volkswagen ID.3 - 31,100

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 23,100

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) - 16,800

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 14,800

Volkswagen ID.6 (China only) - 9,900

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 9,700

Cupra Born - 13,900

other BEVs - 15,900

Total: 205,800 (up 29% year-over-year)

The top selling BEV models in Q1-Q4 2022 were as follows:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 - 193,200

including around around 170,000 ID.4 and around 23,000 ID.5

including around around 170,000 ID.4 and around 23,000 ID.5 Volkswagen ID.3 - 76,600

Skoda Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) - 53,700

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 52,800

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 51,200

Volkswagen ID.6 (China only) - 37,400

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 34,800

Cupra Born - 31,400

other BEVs - 41,000

Total: 572,100 (up 26.3% year-over-year)

Volkswagen Group all-electric vehicle sales - Q4 2022