Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.7 electric fastback under some camouflage at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas, revealing some key details about this very important upcoming model. Even though it’s partly hidden by camo, most of its exterior details are clearly visible leaving little to the imagination.

Autogefuehl posted this short walkaround video in which host Thomas examines the vehicle’s exterior design and also shares some of the information that was presented to journalists at the event. For instance, the ID.7 is quite a long vehicle, measuring almost 5 meters (197 inches) in length, which given its long wheelbase should result in a remarkably spacious cabin.

At first, the model will be offered with capacitive controls for climate, volume and other functions, but unlike in other previous ID models from Volkswagen, for the ID.7 these controls will be backlit thus making them much easier to use in the dark. They will probably be changed once the time comes for the vehicle to get its mid lifecycle refresh, as per the manufacturer’s commitment to bring back physical buttons.

We also get a good look at the vehicle’s rear light bar in the video. It’s going to be of the full-width variety (even if on the prototype VW had on display its middle section is covered up) and it will surely be one of the vehicle’s most noticeable design elements.

The digital camouflage present on the show car also deserves a mention. It is powered and lights up highlighting different parts of the vehicle’s body. Thomas opens the charging port flap and shows the cables that run to the flap in order to make the camo light up with the rest of the body.

It’s such a cool look, and quite a novel idea, but don’t expect to see anything like this in a production car in the near future, especially since it would probably not be legal to drive something like this on public roads with the illumination enabled.