Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to once again range test the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV, equipped with a 100 kWh battery (90 kWh usable).

The first test, in February 2021, was conducted in pretty challenging conditions, at a temperature of -12°C, which significantly impacted the range.

This time, a similar Mercedes-Benz EQV was tested at a temperature of 4°C, which allowed it to achieve much better results, although not yet close to the declared 356 km (221 miles) WLTP result, which would require summer conditions.

Bjørn Nyland measured energy consumption at two-speed levels, and assuming that usable capacity is at about 84.5 kWh, he estimated the available range.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Mercedes-Benz EQV achieved an energy consumption of 293 Wh/km (471 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 299 km (186 miles). However, we must note that the roads were wet.

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 404 Wh/km (650 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 209 km (130 miles).

Mercedes-Benz EQV (100 kWh) [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 299 km (186 miles)

energy consumption of 293 Wh/km (471 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 84.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 4°C

17" Nokian R3 (245/55-17)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 209 km (130 miles); down 30%

energy consumption of 404 Wh/km (650 Wh/mile); up 38%

used battery capacity: 84.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 4°C

17" Nokian R3 (245/55-17)

If we compare those results to the test at -12°C (below), it will reveal that the impact of temperature is quite significant - some 30 miles at the lower speed level - due to heating and some other inefficiencies.

Mercedes-Benz EQV (100 kWh) [Winter]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 245 km (152 miles)

energy consumption of 344 Wh/km (553 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 84.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -12°C

17" Nokian R3 (245/55-17)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 186 km (116 miles); down 24%

energy consumption of 459 Wh/km (739 Wh/mile); up 33%

used battery capacity: 84.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of -14°C

17" Nokian R3 (245/55-17)

If we compare the Mercedes-Benz EQV with other all-electric vans - like the recently tested Volkswagen ID. Buzz - it turns out that the ID. Buzz has more range, despite a smaller battery (82 kWh).

The secret lies in the higher efficiency of the ID. Buzz. The Citroën e-Spacetourer probably will have a lower range, due to a smaller battery (75 kWh). Below we attached its results, but please note significantly higher temperatures.

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz (RWD, 82 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 362 km (225 miles)

energy consumption of 206 Wh/km (331 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

21" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (235/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 247 km (154 miles); down 32%

energy consumption of 302 Wh/km (486 Wh/mile); up 47%

used battery capacity: 74.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 7°C

21" Hankook Ventus S1evo3 (265/40-21)

2021 Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M; 75 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 295 km (183 miles)

energy consumption of 211 Wh/km (339 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 62.2 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 19°C

17" Michelin Primacy 4

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: