Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity to range test the midsize, all-electric Citroën ë-SpaceTourer passenger van (the M-length version) with a 75 kWh battery.

This type of passenger and commercial van is offered by all PSA's brands, as well as by Toyota.

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer turns to be relatively efficient - 211 Wh/km (339 Wh/mile), which translated into a good range of about 295 km (183 miles) at a constant speed of about 90 km/h (56 mph). That's not far from the WLTP rating of up to 330 km (205 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, --- or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

Higher speeds affect the range a lot. At 120 km/h (75 mph), the range has decreased to 180 km (112 miles), while the energy consumption increased by almost two-thirds.

2021 Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M; 75 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 295 km (183 miles)

energy consumption of 211 Wh/km (339 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 62.2 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 19°C

17" Michelin Primacy 4

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 180 km (112 miles) ; down 39%

; down 39% energy consumption of 346 Wh/km (557 Wh/mile); up 64%

used battery capacity: 62.2 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 17°C

17" Michelin Primacy 4

At higher speeds, (above 80 km/h or 50 mph) acceleration of the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is pretty weak according to Bjørn Nyland, who compares it to "a dead horse." We guess that an electric motor with a peak output of 100 kW is probably a basic solution for such a large vehicle.

On the positive side, the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is fairly quiet.

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer passenger van:



up to 230 km (143 miles) of WLTP range with 50 kWh battery (18 modules)



with battery (18 modules) up to 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range with 75 kWh battery (27 modules)



with battery (27 modules) 3 lengths (XS: 4.60 m - M: 4.95 m - XL: 5.30 m), interior layout possibilities that can accommodate from 5 up to 9 people

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW or three-phase 11 kW

DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes (50 kWh) or about 45 minutes (75 kWh) using 100 kW charger

battery warranty (70% capacity): eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles).

Built on the EMP2 modular platform

