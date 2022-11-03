Mercedes-Benz revealed the new T-Class as a replacement for the Citan earlier this year and it previously showed a concept previewing an all-electric version called the EQT. The latter hasn’t been shown in production form yet, but another version of the concept will be shown as a Marco Polo micro camper for outdoor enthusiasts who won’t mind a smaller interior.

Between the EQT concept (pictured) and the production T-Class, which has already been shown Marco Polo guise, we can get an idea what the EQT Marco Polo might look like. That’s all we have to go on right now since Mercedes is teasing its small electric camper van by not showing a single part of it.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept

55 Photos

The sole teaser image shows the larger EQV Marco Polo next to an empty spot with a sign saying “Reserved For Concept EQT Marco Polo” and not even a hint of the actual vehicle. Keep in mind that the vehicle being teased will still be called a concept, so we won’t actually get to see the production EQT yet.

Mercedes plans to reveal this new study on December 2nd, 2022 and the manufacturer notes that it will be a “near-series concept vehicle,” which could also be said about the Concept EQT that we saw last year – that had the full production interior and only certain exterior details looked like they would have to be changed for production.

Regarding the EQT’s specs, Mercedes has not shared much. However, since it will basically be the same vehicle as the Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric van, we expect it to have the same 45 kWh battery pack that will give it a WLTP range of around 186 miles (300 km) on one charge. And it won’t be especially powerful, with the 120 horsepower motor driving the front wheels – the only one currently used for series of vehicles.

Mercedes will reveal the final production version of the EQT next year when it also goes on sale across Europe, offering buyers a smaller and more affordable alternative to the quite expensive EQV electric van that costs over €70,000.