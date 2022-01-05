Mercedes-Benz EQV is a very quite the niche proposition already - it is an expensive, electric and luxurious van-based people carrier, and it’s one that you can now turn into a camper. The manufacturer has unveiled the EQV camper that was created in collaboration with Swiss specialists Sortimo.

We really wonder how many EQV owners will actually choose to convert their vehicle into a camper, but those that do will have a very rare and unique vehicle.

The main reason buyers may feel that an electric vehicle’s range is too limited to make it a suitable camper. Mercedes offers the EQV with two battery sizes: EQV250, which gets a 60 kWh pack and the EQV300 with 90 kWh.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper

The former has a WLTP claimed range of up to 236 km (147 miles), while the latter offers a much more respectable 363 km (225 miles) on one charge. The EQV is also available in two lengths, and you can mix and match which battery you want for whichever wheelbase.

Mercedes-Benz already offers the Marco Polo version of the V-Class, which features that cool pop-up top that is not only practical, but it also gives the vehicle that familiar camper van look. It features one bed in the pop-up top and another as part of tge

Multifunction box with bed and kitchen unit. You will find this in the luggage compartment of the vehicle. The kitchen unit uses a drawer system and features include a sink, a two-ring removable gas cooker, a refrigerator box, and drawers for cutlery, cooking utensils and supplies. The two solar panels with a total output of around 400 watts, which Sortimo can install on request, are also particularly light and ensure additional self-sufficiency. They charge both the starter battery and the auxiliary battery for camping. Further equipment includes among others: darkened rear windows, interior lighting for the rear compartment, including integrated USB ports, and swivelling driver and front passenger seats.

Probably the biggest draw of having an electric camper is the fact that you can rely on its huge battery as a means to power your devices. You could do this in an ICE vehicle, but you would have to start up the engine, disturbing the peace and affecting the nearby air quality.

This conversion is already available, but you will have to inquire with Sortimo in regard to the price, as it will vary depending on what features you want included.