The decrease in XPeng electric car sales deepened in October to the lowest level in about 19 months. That's a bit surprising, considering how quickly the company was growing in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Last month, XPeng delivered 5,101 electric cars, which is almost 50% less than a year ago, and just a third of what the company achieved in peak months (15,000-16,000).

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

The main issue appears to be the decrease in sales of the P7 model (by 65%), as well as the G3 model (down 81%), while the P5 is up only because a year ago it was barely entering the market (low comparison base).

The all-new XPeng G9 flagship SUV, in its first full month on the market in China, noted 709 units sold and, according to the manufacturer, is now reaching customers in over 100 cities.

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – October 2022

So far this year, XPeng's car sales exceeded 103,000 units.

Xpeng P7: 54,290 (up 20% year-over-year)

Xpeng P5: 32,037 (up 4,849%)

Xpeng G3/G3i: 14,855 (down 28% year-over-year)



XPeng G9: 807 (new)

Total: 103,657 (up 56% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold about 245,000 electric cars (the 200,000th car was delivered to customers in June), including over 135,000 within the past 12 months.

XPeng says that it expects the P7 and G9 models to be its top-selling models in the following months.

He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG said:

"We are accelerating customer deliveries of G9. Logistics and transportation capabilities are all in place for a steady production ramp up beginning in November. We expect that P7 and G9, both built on the Edward platform, will comprise a larger proportion of total deliveries in the coming months."

The G9 is the first XPeng electric car that can utilize the company's new 480 kW DC fast chargers (S4) in China.