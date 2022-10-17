Hyundai's premium brand Genesis this year has introduced its first all-electric model - the Genesis GV60 - which in the US already attracted over 1,000 customers.

According to the company's data, Genesis GV60 retail sales in September amounted to 199 and, after the first four full months, its seems that the current output averages a few hundred units per month.

If we add also 1,306 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 1,440 Kia EV6, then it turns out that the Hyundai Motor Group delivered a total of 2,945 E-GMP-based electric cars.

If we take a look at the Q3 results of the Genesis GV60 (807), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (4,800) and Kia EV6 (4,996), then the total for the E-GMP is 10,603.

Genesis GV60 sales in the US - September 2022

Cumulatively, 1,040 Genesis GV60 were sold in the US.

In the US, the GV60 is available only in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kWh battery, starting at an MSRP of $58,890 (plus $1,090 DST). Its EPA range is 248 miles (399 km). However, in Europe there is also a rear-wheel drive version.

Currently, production of the Genesis GV60 for global markets runs usually at over 1,000 units per month. Most of that is exported (over 800 units in September) to Europe and North America.

Only time will tell what will the future of the Genesis GV60 and the E-GMP trio (imported from South Korea) will be, which in 2023 might be significantly negatively affected by the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Genesis prepares two other all-electric models (both are already in production in South Korea), but they are not based on the E-GMP platform: the Electrified G80 (which appears to be delayed by a few months already), equipped with an 87.2 kWh battery and the Electrified GV70 SUV, equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery. The Electrified GV70 for the US will be produced in the US (in Montgomery, Alabama).