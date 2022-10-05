Kia America reports 56,270 car sales in September, which is 6.4% more than a year ago and the best-ever September. Also, the third quarter was record-breaking. Year-to-date, the company sold 518,148 cars (down 6.7%).

According to Kia, its EV sales increased last month by 41% year-over-year, however, the South Korean manufacturer does not provide exact numbers.

What we do know is that the Kia EV6 sales in September amounted to 1,440, which is 2.6% of the total volume.

The EV6's results are quite disappointing and the lowest since its market launch in February. It's difficult to say for sure, but Kia might be supply constrained. Let's note that Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales also were decreasing in the past few months - both cars are based on the E-GMP platform and imported from South Korea.

In Q3 sales amounted to 4,996 - also less than in Q1 (5,281) and Q2 (7,287).

Kia EV6 sales in the US – September 2022

So far this year, the Kia EV6 has reached a cumulative sales total of 17,564 in the US. Because deliveries slowed down, now we are not so sure about the possibility to achieve 25,000 units sold in 2022.

Before the end of the year, the Kia EV6 lineup will be reinforced by the performance-oriented Kia EV6 GT version (above the GT-Line trim), which can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

According to our data (from a different data set, provided by the manufacturer), during the first eight months of this year, Kia sold over 7,000 Kia Niro EV in the US.

The latest new model in Kia's plug-in lineup is the Kia Sportage PHEV model, which offers up to 32 miles (51 km) of all-electric range.

Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America said: