Usually when we see videos of SUVs going around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, we always point at their excessive body roll and lumbering nature and laugh at how out of place they look. Not this time, though, because in this video showing a camouflaged 2023 Kia EV9 prototype, there is absolutely none of that.

In fact, it looks so level through some of the corners that it looks like one of those SUVs that have active roll mitigation. We don’t believe the EV9 will have this feature, but it exhibits remarkably little roll as it is thrown into corners with much more vigor than any future owner will ever dare exhibit.

The EV9 rides on the same platform as the EV6, which we’ve sampled in several different configurations and we can definitely attest to its sportiness. The EV9 looks considerably taller and boxier, though, so the fact that it leans much less than you would expect it to is to the credit of Kia’s engineers - based on this video alone, we expect the EV9 to be quite sharp and agile to drive, in spite of its size.

Just like any other vehicle built on the E-GMP platform, the EV9 will be capable of charging at up to 350 kW. Kia has not released details about its battery size, but it will have to be bigger than in the EV6 to achieve the planned range of around 300 miles on one charge.

Gallery: Kia EV9 Camouflaged Teaser Images

4 Photos

Base models, which will start around $50,000, will most likely be rear-wheel drive only, although we expect most EV9s to be bought with the optional dual-motor setup. There will also be an EV9 GT hot version that may get the same 576 horsepower rating as the EV6 GT, or maybe even more power and torque to negate some of its extra bulk.

In terms of its design, the EV9 differs a lot when compared to the concept that previewed it. The inspiration is clearly there, but Kia really toned it down and got a much more conventional looking SUV as a result. Inside we expect the same basic layout as in the EV6, but with more emphasis on luxury given that the EV9 will act as Kia’s flagship EV.

Kia is believed to reveal the EV9 in the first part of 2023.