The entry-level Nissan Ariya (front-wheel drive with a 66-kWh battery), has been recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge in Norway to see its long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

This version has a range of about 342 km (213 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) or 232 km (144 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph) - according to the previous test.

The Nissan Ariya was able to complete the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 10°C, in 11 hours and 5 minutes (after some time deductions).

It's not a bad result, especially considering that the roads were wet for about 40% time (inflated energy consumption), according to the video.

Considering that the Nissan Ariya (FWD 66 kWh) is not that far from various VW MEB-based models with an 82 kWh battery, there is a big chance that the Ariya with a 91 kWh battery will be competitive and about an hour quicker (10-10.5 hours).

Nonetheless, this version in these particular conditions, was charged a total of six times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 196 km (122 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 134 km (83 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

The average energy consumption amounted to 276 Wh/km (444 Wh/mile) so slightly higher than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4 (82 kWh), which also can charge at a higher power.

We look forward for the test of the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya (AWD, 91 kWh) to see the difference between it and the Volkswagen ID.4/Skoda Enyaq iV.

external_image

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

  • Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)
  • Temperatures: 9-11°C (10°C on average)
  • Total time: 11 hours and 5 minutes
  • Average speed (total): 90.2 km/h (56 mph)
  • Average energy consumption: 276 Wh/km (444 Wh/mile)
  • Number of stops for charging: 6
  • Average distance between charging stops:
    Total: 143 km (89 miles)
    Excluding the initial segment: 134 km (83 miles)
  • Date / Notes: 25.09.2022, Wet roads 40%

Charging stops:

  1. after 196 km (122 miles)
  2. after 363 km (226 miles)
  3. after 512 km (318 miles)
  4. after 662 km (411 miles)
  5. after 769 km (478 miles)
  6. after 887 km (551 miles)

See also

2023 nissan ariya official pricing Nissan Announces US Prices For 2023 Ariya Electric Crossover
nissan ariya banana box test Nissan Ariya: Competitive With VW's MEB EVs In Bjørn's Banana Box Test
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com