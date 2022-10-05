The entry-level Nissan Ariya (front-wheel drive with a 66-kWh battery), has been recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge in Norway to see its long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

This version has a range of about 342 km (213 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph) or 232 km (144 miles) at 120 km/h (75 mph) - according to the previous test.

The Nissan Ariya was able to complete the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 10°C, in 11 hours and 5 minutes (after some time deductions).

It's not a bad result, especially considering that the roads were wet for about 40% time (inflated energy consumption), according to the video.

Considering that the Nissan Ariya (FWD 66 kWh) is not that far from various VW MEB-based models with an 82 kWh battery, there is a big chance that the Ariya with a 91 kWh battery will be competitive and about an hour quicker (10-10.5 hours).

Nonetheless, this version in these particular conditions, was charged a total of six times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 196 km (122 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 134 km (83 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

The average energy consumption amounted to 276 Wh/km (444 Wh/mile) so slightly higher than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4 (82 kWh), which also can charge at a higher power.

We look forward for the test of the top-of-the-line Nissan Ariya (AWD, 91 kWh) to see the difference between it and the Volkswagen ID.4/Skoda Enyaq iV.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 9-11°C (10°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 5 minutes

Average speed (total): 90.2 km/h (56 mph)

Average energy consumption: 276 Wh/km (444 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 143 km (89 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 134 km (83 miles)

Date / Notes: 25.09.2022, Wet roads 40%

Charging stops: