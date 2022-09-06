As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common.

Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced last month that the Semi will enter the market before the end of this year. Not only that, he was talking about the version with 500 miles (800 km) of range.

Of course, the production might be limited initially, so let's not get too excited. The most important thing will be simply to start production after many delays. Originally, the Semi was expected on the market in 2019 (the initial version was shown in 2017).

Another crucial thing will be the achievement of 500 miles of range (most likely combined with ultra-fast charging and Megachargers).

In recent weeks, Tesla has released some new images of the Semi, while reports emerged that Tesla is looking for more Semi service technicians.

We would not be surprised if soon one of the first customers posts info about the first few vehicles delivered. That could have a big marketing value for any brand, we guess.

Tesla Semi specs (August 2022):

Fully loaded at 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) Gross Combination Weight

Range: about 300 miles (483 km) or 500 miles (804 km)

(two battery options)

Energy Consumption: less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km)

Estimated battery capacity (based on range and energy consumption): 600 kWh or 1,000 kWh (1 MWh)

Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 /km/h): 20 seconds (when fully loaded)

Speed up a 5% Grade: Highway speed limit

Powertrain: 3 independent motors on rear axles

(vs. four motors in the initial specs in 2017)

Fast Charging: up to 70% of range in 30 minutes

Estimated average charging power in 70% SOC window (based on specs):

600 kWh battery: 840 kW

1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW)

600 kWh battery: 840 kW 1,000 kWh battery: 1,400 kW (1.4 MW) Fuel Savings (est.): up to $200,000 over 3 years

Initial prices (at unveiling in 2017):