Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks.

The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.

The decision follows over a month of daily real-time experience with the vehicles.

Freightliner eCascadia (left) and eM2 (right)

Pride Group intends to switch its local delivery fleet to 100% electric vehicles within the next one to two years.

The first deliveries of electric Freightliners are expected to start in mid-2023. In the case of the eM2, deliveries might take a bit more time, as production of this model will start in 2023.

Sam Johal, president of Pride EV, was impressed with their range and ease of use:

"I am very confident to bring these trucks into our lineup. With the improved range up to 230 miles prior to recharge, these trucks will be a great asset. These units easily manage 10-14-hour trips — a regular driving day. This not only supports our drivers through quiet and comfortable vehicle operations but also brings us closer to our zero emission transportation goal."

Pride Group is not an exception among fleet operators, as Sysco Corporation announced that it might purchase up to nearly 800 Freightliner eCascadia.

The Freightliner eCascadia, equipped with a 438 kWh battery (the top option) has a driving range of up to 230 miles (370 km).

A similar range level is expected in the case of the Freightliner eM2, equipped with a 325 kWh battery pack, although we have to wait for the final specs of this model to be sure.

For reference, the second-generation Volvo VNR Electric offers a range of up to 275 miles (442 km) in some configurations, assuming the use of a 565 kWh battery pack. The Tesla Semi is promised to offer about 500 miles (804 km) of range, potentially using a 1,000 kWh (1 MWh) battery.